BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 15 to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in the 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 8 at 06:00 AM IST. Sri Lanka lost their first match against South Africa by six wickets in New York and is currently ranked fourth on the Group D points table. Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Live streaming details

When to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 6:00 AM (IST) on Saturday, June 8.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match is set to take place at  the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Where to watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The surface for Saturday's match is likely to favor fast bowlers, especially in the beginning. The new ball is expected to swing in the air and moving off the seam, it could be challenging for batsmen. The team winning the toss may opt to bowl first to take advantage of these conditions.

Weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, the temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XI

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

