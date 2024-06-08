Farida Jalal comes out in support of Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid trolling: ‘I don’t think her character…’

Twitter
Farida Jalal defends her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal, slams those trolling her.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Farida Jalal with Sharmin Segal (Image: Instagram)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi opened to mixed reviews from the audience and though the performances of most actors in the series were appreciated, Sharmin Segal was brutally trolled for her acting chops. Now, the actress’ co-star Farida Jalal has defended the actress. 

In a recent interview with India Today, Farida Jalal shared her views on Sharmin Segal being trolled for her performance in Heeramandi and said, “I am not happy about this. People should be kind.” She further called the trolling unnecessary and said, “Sharmin did her best as per her capacity. I don’t think her character needed to be very boisterous, and loud. That was not her role. What were you expecting?”

She further added, “Perhaps, what you thought you would see her character doing, you didn’t. But that’s okay. Why should one be rude to her? She is a poet, and she falls in love with Taj and that’s it.”  Recently, Sharmin Segal also opened up on being trolled for her performance as Alamzeb in Heeramandi and told ETimes, “I mean, at the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the fact that people are noticing me. There's positive, there's negative, there's a whole bunch of stuff that goes with the fact that you're being noticed, and I'm just grateful that I've got this opportunity to be able to put my craft out there for people to see.” 

Heeramandi marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. The series starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Farida Jalal, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman in key roles. The series recently got renewed for a second season and is available to watch on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be next working on his upcoming movie Love & War starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is most likely to begin shooting by November 2024 and it is touted to be a start-to-finish schedule. Since the announcement has been made, fans are excited to see the trio together on screen.

