This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

This film was director's second horror film, and to some extent, it was a rehash of his previous horror flick. However, the movie became superhit, reviving the horror genre, and bringing it to mainstream cinema.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..
A still from the film that revived the horror genre
Filmgoers crave a good horror movie. The spooky genre is the least tapped upon and has great potential to go to lengths. Today, we will discuss a horror film that revived the genre, and brought it to mainstream cinema. This movie was produced on a modest budget, and it went on to become one of the top hits of the year. Made in a reported budget of Rs 6 crores, this movie won critical acclaim and grossed Rs 21.90 crores worldwide. 

The horror film that set a new benchmark in the horror genre is...

Bhoot (2003), director Ram Gopal Varma collaborated with Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar for this horror flick that was mostly shot in a house, and within a building premises. Bhoot was RGV's second horror film after Raat, and to some extent, it was a rehash of his Revathy-starrer. The movie also stars Rekha, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, and Tanuja in key roles. 

The basic plot of Bhoot is about a couple, Vishal Bhatia (Ajay) and Swati Bhatia (Urmila) who move into a new home, and soon Swati gets possessed by the spirit of a girl who used to live in the same house. The film has no songs in it. Even though the soundtrack has seven songs. One song Ghor Andhere is played in the credits, and the popular Bhoot Hoon Main was used as a promotional song.

Actors who rejected Bhoot

Reportedly, RGV discussed Bhoot with Manoj Bajpayee, and he showed interest in the film. However, he opted out of the film after their fallout. Even Abhishek Bachchan was also approached to play the lead role. However, Bhoot's schedule was clashing with LOC Kargil, and thus, he had to reject the film. Finally, Varma approached Ajay and agreed to lead the film. 

The impact of Bhoot 

Bhoot was released with critical and commercial success, and it also inspired remakes. Bhoot was dubbed in Telugu as 12 Va Anthasthu and remade in Tamil version as Shock. Bhoot is also regarded as the film that brought the horror genre to mainstream cinema. Urmila took away accolades for her performance of possessed wife, and she even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (critics), Star Screen Award and Zee Cine Award under the Best Actress category. 9 years after Bhoot, RGV made a spiritual successor of the film Bhoot Returns (2012). However, the film was released with negative reviews, and it was a commercial disaster. 

Read: Meet actress who started working at 6, couldn't afford sons' school fees, did B-grade film, one show changed life, now..

