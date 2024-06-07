First edition of Ms Senior Pageant India hosted by Peach events captivates audience

Twitter
In an impressive showcase of talent, grace, beauty and intelligence, the first ever season of Senior Pageant India 2024, was unveiled at the prestigious Mukesh Patel Auditorium on 2nd June, 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

Hosted by the very charismatic, Aman Verma the event was a beautiful symphony of captivating

Q & A session, riveting dance performances and celebration of timeless beauty. The show was graced by renowned figures such as Padmini Kolhapure, Sanjay Chhel, Dr. Cherag Bamboat, Gwen Athaide, and Bhuvaneshwari who served as the wise panel of judges for the event.

Under the direction of the very talented Shakir Shaikh, the show blossomed into an extravagant display of elderly charm and grace.

The crowning ceremony unveiled the following victors:

(4th Runner Up) Sylvia Fernandes : a beacon of elegance and charm with inspiring confidence; (3rd Runner Up) Yamini Nafde : Exuding resilience, a symbol of strength and grace; (2nd Runner Up) Priti Munshi : Radiating timeless sophistication and grace, elegance in its purest form; (1st Runner Up) Sanchita Nagaraj : A manifestation of poise and charm, capturing hearts with her innate elegance;  (Winner)Anjali Nadig, emerged as the ultimate winner. Her radiant aura illuminated the stage, making her the embodiment of elderly elegance, magnetism and wisdom.

The show received generous support from esteemed sponsors such as Patidar Swajan, Platinum Corp, and Jayshree International. The breathtaking production was expertly crafted by the talented team of Raju Savla and Vinisha from Munjal Themes-N-Occasions Pvt. Ltd.

This groundbreaking pageant, conceptualized by Rekha Desai, affirms that age is no bar, making her dream a reality for senior women in India.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

