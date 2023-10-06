Headlines

BJP women workers hold protests in Delhi against CM Kejriwal over liquor scam

The BJP workers staged the protests for three hours between 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 50 traffic intersections in the city.

Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

The BJP's women workers on Friday staged a 'Jan andolan' protest at several locations here against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over the alleged liquor scam case, in which party MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested.

The BJP workers staged the protests for three hours between 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 50 traffic intersections in the city.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who participated in the protest at the ITO intersection said, “Today our BJP sisters staged a protest against the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Our protest against the liquor policy has been going on for the last one and half years and we believe that Kejriwal is the main kingpin of the liquor scam.”

Sachdeva said that if this was not true, then he should tell the people of the national capital why he scrapped the new excise policy.

On Thursday, several senior BJP leaders also held a protest at Rajghat seeking the resignation of Kejriwal.

The ED had arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with its probe into the alleged excise policy case. He was sent to ED custody for five days till October 10 on Thursday by a Delhi court. 

