BJP veteran LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

BJP veteran LK Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

PM Modi posted on 'X', "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."