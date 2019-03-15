BJP terms TMC's 48-hour-long dharna as 'drama'

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

BJP terms TMC's 48-hour-long dharna as 'drama'

The ruling Trinamool Congress Friday began its 48-hour-long sit-in against the BJP's alleged attempt to malign West Bengal by urging the ECI to declare all booths in the state as "super sensitive".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 06:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ruling Trinamool Congress Friday began its 48-hour-long sit-in against the BJP's alleged attempt to malign West Bengal by urging the ECI to declare all booths in the state as "super sensitive".

Women activists of the TMC organised the sit-in at Esplanade in the heart of the city. The saffron party, however, described the dharna as a drama.

The BJP does not have a base in Bengal and yet it is hoping to win the elections by using central forces, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the party's women cell chief, claimed.

The BJP and its leaders are living in a fool's paradise, she said.

They can deploy one paramilitary jawan for every voter and "we will still win the elections", Bhattacharya said. "The law and order situation is fine in Bengal. Despite this, the BJP is demanding that the state is declared super sensitive," Bhattacharya said.

She asked, is it not an insult to the people of West Bengal?

"We will protest against any attempt to malign our state," Bhattacharya said.

Holding placards and posters against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC activists shouted slogans against the Centre.

Reacting to the TMC's dharna, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party has to decide whether it wants to contest the elections or carry on with the sit-in.

"The TMC should stop this drama," Ghosh said.

The BJP had earlier urged the EC to declare West Bengal as a "super sensitive state" to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls.

The party had also demanded that central forces be deployed at all polling stations across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged on Wednesday that the saffron party was trying to hide behind the central forces as it cannot win a single seat in the state. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    'Pagal hai kya?': Rohit Sharma leaves fans in suspense with humorous reply to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup final

    Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone kissing Shah Rukh Khan on his cheek has a Jawan connection

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

    Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE