‘BJP spreading lies, no gold and crores of rupees seized’: AAP slams ED raids against Satyendar Jain

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 790 in Flipkart sale after massive discount of Rs 21,200, check details

Elephant Gomti retires after 47 years of dedicated service at Corbett Tiger Reserve, watch

ENG vs NZ: Full list of records broken by Conway, Rachin and New Zealand in World Cup 2023 opener

'This is my goodbye': Yashodhara Raje Scindia announces she won't contest elections from MP's Shivpuri

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Elephant Gomti retires after 47 years of dedicated service at Corbett Tiger Reserve, watch

Now buy Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp across all lines; know stepwise guide on how to buy

South Indian actors who are vegetarians

Iron-rich foods women must include in daily diet

AI reimagines Marvel characters as teachers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

Rhea Chakraborty reacts to accusations of doing black magic on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Maybe I am a chudail...'

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

HomeIndia

India

‘BJP spreading lies, no gold and crores of rupees seized’: AAP slams ED raids against Satyendar Jain

The AAP government in Delhi defended party leader Satyendar Jain over the ED raids conducted on his residence, where crores of rupees were seized.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Health Minister and prominent AAP leader Satyendar Jain is currently entangled in a hawala case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Aam Aadmi Party has come on for the minister’s defence against the agency.

AAP has said that the Centre is using government agencies to target its opposition parties after raids were conducted on Jain’s residence. ED had earlier reported that gold coins and crores of rupees were seized from the Delhi minister’s house, but AAP has called these “rumours”.

The Delhi government further said that “BJP is spreading lies” shortly after the ED shared pictures of the almost Rs 2.8 crore cash and 1.8 kgs in gold coins seized from the aides of Jain who were raided on Monday, June 6.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "If you raid a jeweller's house, you will get only gold. What was found in Satyendar Jain sir's house? Nothing, they (Centre) are lying."

The AAP leader further added, “ED searched the house of Satyendar Jain from 7 am to 2 pm on Monday. Nothing was found at his house. ED's raid failed. The respect of the Modi government was tarnished at the international level recently. Now, BJP is spreading lies that crores of rupees and gold coins were found.”

Bharadwaj said that nothing was found during the raids, but lies were spread to “save face.” He further said that the Centre spread “fake rumours” about cash and gold being found at the residence of Satyendar Jain.

“The seizure memo of the ED raid was given to the wife and daughter of Satyendar Jain. In the memo, it was mentioned that various documents, one digital device, and Rs 2,79,200 was recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized,” the AAP leader said, as per ANI reports.

In an official statement, the ED had said that the agency has seized Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s aides during its day-long raid conducted on Monday. It further added that several incriminating documents were also seized.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | ‘No law and order in Punjab, Congress will get justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’: Rahul Gandhi after Mansa visit

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's big plan to tap Rs 49000 crore market, new product unveiled

PAK vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report - All you need to know

5 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes

'Government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism': HM Amit Shah ahead of 3rd Anti-terror Conference

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE