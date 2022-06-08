‘BJP spreading lies, no gold and crores of rupees seized’: AAP slams ED raids against Satyendar Jain

The AAP government in Delhi defended party leader Satyendar Jain over the ED raids conducted on his residence, where crores of rupees were seized.

Delhi Health Minister and prominent AAP leader Satyendar Jain is currently entangled in a hawala case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Aam Aadmi Party has come on for the minister’s defence against the agency.

AAP has said that the Centre is using government agencies to target its opposition parties after raids were conducted on Jain’s residence. ED had earlier reported that gold coins and crores of rupees were seized from the Delhi minister’s house, but AAP has called these “rumours”.

The Delhi government further said that “BJP is spreading lies” shortly after the ED shared pictures of the almost Rs 2.8 crore cash and 1.8 kgs in gold coins seized from the aides of Jain who were raided on Monday, June 6.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "If you raid a jeweller's house, you will get only gold. What was found in Satyendar Jain sir's house? Nothing, they (Centre) are lying."

The AAP leader further added, “ED searched the house of Satyendar Jain from 7 am to 2 pm on Monday. Nothing was found at his house. ED's raid failed. The respect of the Modi government was tarnished at the international level recently. Now, BJP is spreading lies that crores of rupees and gold coins were found.”

Bharadwaj said that nothing was found during the raids, but lies were spread to “save face.” He further said that the Centre spread “fake rumours” about cash and gold being found at the residence of Satyendar Jain.

“The seizure memo of the ED raid was given to the wife and daughter of Satyendar Jain. In the memo, it was mentioned that various documents, one digital device, and Rs 2,79,200 was recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized,” the AAP leader said, as per ANI reports.

In an official statement, the ED had said that the agency has seized Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s aides during its day-long raid conducted on Monday. It further added that several incriminating documents were also seized.

(With ANI inputs)

