‘No law and order in Punjab, Congress will get justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’: Rahul Gandhi after Mansa visit

Photo - ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Mansa district of Punjab to meet with the parents of slain Punjabi singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala. After his visit to Moose Wala’s native village, Gandhi said that Congress will ensure justice for him and his family.

Rahul Gandhi, who met with Sidhu Moose Wala’s family on June 7, targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab and said Congress will ensure justice to the family of the Punjabi singer. Gandhi further offered a floral tribute to the singer in his home and conveyed his condolences.

After speaking to Moose Wala’s parents, Gandhi said that the Aam Aadmi Party was not in control of the law and order situation in Punjab and that the state government was not capable of maintaining the peace and stability in the area.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said, “It is difficult to express the pain experienced by the parents of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala Ji. Getting them justice is our duty and we will ensure that.” Several Congress leaders have visited Moose Wala’s parents over the past few days, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring and leader Sachin Pilot.

कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला जी के माता-पिता जिस दुःख से गुज़र रहे हैं उसे बयान करना मुश्किल है। इन्हें इंसाफ दिलाना हमारा फ़र्ज़ है, और हम दिला कर रहेंगे।



राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से भंग हो चुकी है। पंजाब में अमन और शांति बनाये रखना AAP सरकार के बस की बात नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/IGoU5ugzgZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2022

In the tweet, Rahul Gandhi also said, “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely crumbled. Maintaining peace and stability in Punjab is not the AAP government’s cup of tea.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of the district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was trimmed by the Punjab police along with several other people in the state.

According to the post-mortem reports, the Punjabi singer’s body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, also stated that the cause of his death was "hemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over controversial remarks concerning Prophet