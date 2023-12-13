BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as 4th CM of Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai, the BJP legislative party leader and MLA from Kunkuri seat, was sworn in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sai and his two deputies during a grand ceremony held at the Science College ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and chief ministers of some states.

Sai (59) will be the fourth chief minister of Chhattisgarh state, which was created in 2020.

Sao (54) hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) OBC community. Sharma (50), a Brahmin, is the state BJP's general secretary.