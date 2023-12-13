Headlines

Overhead water tank falls on railway platform in Bengal, 2 killed

Multiple passengers were injured when a sizable overhead water tank collapsed onto a platform at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal.

PTI

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

At least two persons were killed and more than 15 others injured on Wednesday after a large overhead water tank fell on them when they were waiting on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal, an official said.

The large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, an Eastern Railway (ER) official said.

All the injured people were taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where two persons were declared brought dead, a Purba Bardhaman district official said, adding that the deceased persons are yet to be identified.

The health condition of one of the injured people was "critical", he said.

Three railway employees have been suspended, the ER official said.

The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added.

