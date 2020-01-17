Trending#

BJP releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 57 names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi elections. 


Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

Delhi has 70 assembly seats. 

"This is a list of winners. We will form a government with full majority. We are contesting the election on a positive agenda," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said while releasing the list. 

The BJP has fielded 11 SC candidates and four women, Tiwari announced. 

Former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, who quit the party after being sacked as a minister and subsequently levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will contest from Model Town. He had won the 2015 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar seat. 

Vijender Gupta, one of the three BJP candidates who had won the 2015 election, will contest from his current seat Rohini. 

The BJP has also given tickets to three Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats.

Here is the full list of 57 BJP candidates:

S.N. Constituency Candidate
1. Narela Neeldaman Khatri
2. Timarpur Surendra Singh Bittu
3. Adarsh Nagar Rajkumar Bhatia
4. Badli Vijay Bhagat
5. Rithala Manish Chaudhary
6. Bawana (SC)  Ravindra Kumar
7. Munrika Master Azad Singh
8. Kirari Anil Jha
9. Sultanpur Majra (SC) Ramchandra Chabariya
10. Mangolpuri (SC) Karam Singh Karma
11. Rohini Vijendra Gupta
12. Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta
13. Shakurbasti SP Vats
14. Trinagar Tilakram Gupta
15. Wazirpur Dr. Mahendra Nagpal
16. Model Town Kapil Mishra
17. Sadar Bazaar Jai Prakash
18. Chandni Chowk Suman Kumar Gupta
19. Matia Mahal Ravindra Gupta
20. Ballimaran Lata Sodhi
21. Karol Bagh (SC) Yogendra Chandalia
22. Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan
23. Moti Nagar Subhash Sachdeva
24. Madipur (SC) Kailash Sankhla
25. Tilak Nagar Rajiv Babbar
26. Janakpuri Ashish Sood
27. Vikaspuri Sanjay Singh
28. Uttam Nagar Krishna Gehlot
29. Dwaraka Pardyuman Rajput
30. Matialia Rajesh Gehlot
31. Najafgarh Ajit Kharkhari
32. Bijwasan Satprakash Rana
33. Palam Vijay Pandit
34. Rajinder Nagar RP Singh
35. Jangpura Sardar Imrit Singh Bhakshi
36. Malvia Nagar Shalendra Singh Monty
37. RK Puram Anil Sharma
38. Chhatarpur Brahm Singh Tawar
39. Deoli (SC) Arvind Kumar
40. Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Khusi Ram
41. Greater Kailash Shikha Rai
42. Tughlkabad extension Vikram Badhuri
43. Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
44. Okhla Brahm Singh
45. Trilokpuri Kiran Vaid
46. Kondli Rajkumar Dhillo
47. Patparganj Ravi Negi
48. Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Varma
49. Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma
50. Gandhi Nagar Anil Vajpayee
51. Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan
52. Seelampur Kaushal Mishra
53. Ghonda Ajay Mahawar
54. Babarpur Naresh Gaur
55. Gokalpur (SC) Ranjit Kashyap
56. Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan
57. Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory. 

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj. 

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively. 