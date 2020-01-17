BJP releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 57 names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Delhi has 70 assembly seats.

"This is a list of winners. We will form a government with full majority. We are contesting the election on a positive agenda," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said while releasing the list.

The BJP has fielded 11 SC candidates and four women, Tiwari announced.

Former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra, who quit the party after being sacked as a minister and subsequently levelled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will contest from Model Town. He had won the 2015 assembly elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar seat.

Vijender Gupta, one of the three BJP candidates who had won the 2015 election, will contest from his current seat Rohini.

The BJP has also given tickets to three Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats.

Here is the full list of 57 BJP candidates:

S.N. Constituency Candidate 1. Narela Neeldaman Khatri 2. Timarpur Surendra Singh Bittu 3. Adarsh Nagar Rajkumar Bhatia 4. Badli Vijay Bhagat 5. Rithala Manish Chaudhary 6. Bawana (SC) Ravindra Kumar 7. Munrika Master Azad Singh 8. Kirari Anil Jha 9. Sultanpur Majra (SC) Ramchandra Chabariya 10. Mangolpuri (SC) Karam Singh Karma 11. Rohini Vijendra Gupta 12. Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta 13. Shakurbasti SP Vats 14. Trinagar Tilakram Gupta 15. Wazirpur Dr. Mahendra Nagpal 16. Model Town Kapil Mishra 17. Sadar Bazaar Jai Prakash 18. Chandni Chowk Suman Kumar Gupta 19. Matia Mahal Ravindra Gupta 20. Ballimaran Lata Sodhi 21. Karol Bagh (SC) Yogendra Chandalia 22. Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan 23. Moti Nagar Subhash Sachdeva 24. Madipur (SC) Kailash Sankhla 25. Tilak Nagar Rajiv Babbar 26. Janakpuri Ashish Sood 27. Vikaspuri Sanjay Singh 28. Uttam Nagar Krishna Gehlot 29. Dwaraka Pardyuman Rajput 30. Matialia Rajesh Gehlot 31. Najafgarh Ajit Kharkhari 32. Bijwasan Satprakash Rana 33. Palam Vijay Pandit 34. Rajinder Nagar RP Singh 35. Jangpura Sardar Imrit Singh Bhakshi 36. Malvia Nagar Shalendra Singh Monty 37. RK Puram Anil Sharma 38. Chhatarpur Brahm Singh Tawar 39. Deoli (SC) Arvind Kumar 40. Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Khusi Ram 41. Greater Kailash Shikha Rai 42. Tughlkabad extension Vikram Badhuri 43. Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri 44. Okhla Brahm Singh 45. Trilokpuri Kiran Vaid 46. Kondli Rajkumar Dhillo 47. Patparganj Ravi Negi 48. Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Varma 49. Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma 50. Gandhi Nagar Anil Vajpayee 51. Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan 52. Seelampur Kaushal Mishra 53. Ghonda Ajay Mahawar 54. Babarpur Naresh Gaur 55. Gokalpur (SC) Ranjit Kashyap 56. Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan 57. Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday and the last date to file the papers is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats. Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.