BJP doesn't care about Kashmiris, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

The statement from the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister came at the time when the Block Development Council elections are just around the corner in the region.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 01:39 PM IST

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday questioned the heavy deployment of troops in the Valley post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using forces and hijacking their sacrifices to get votes.

The statement from the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister came at the time when the Block Development Council elections are just around the corner in the region.

"What explains 9 lakh troops in Kashmir if everything's normal'? They aren't there because of an imminent attack from Pak but simply to quell protests. Army's primary responsibility is to protect borders instead of being used to crush dissent," she tweeted.

"BJP uses the Jawan card and hijacks their sacrifices to get votes. But truth is that if Kashmiris are treated as cannon fodder, troops have become pawns to contain unrest in the valley. The ruling party does not care about jawans or Kashmiris. Sole concern is winning elections," she said in another tweet.

The Block Development Council elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 from 9 am to 1 pm. The counting of the votes will begin at 3 pm on the same day.

Notably, these elections are the first electoral process in the union territory which will take place after the repealing of Article 370 in August.

