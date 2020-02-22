Biju Janata Dal opposes AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Hindi diktat, to lodge formal complaint with Centre

After the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar issued a directive mandating the use of Hindi language in official communication, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised the move saying that it will lodge a formal protest with the Centre in this matter.

Opposing the move, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said that the party will ask for a change in the directive. "Odisha is the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis and we would not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly any institution that is working for the people of our state," Mishra said.

In a series of tweets, the MP also that BJD would not like to allow any body sidelining the mother tongue.

On Friday, a day that also marked the eve of International Mother Language Day, Deputy Director (Administration) of AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, PK Ray, issued an order asking all employees to sign in Hindi and write names and subjects in all the files in the language.

The order also mandated using Hindi for writing at least 30% Notind and Drafting as well as 55% correspondence was also ordered to be in the langugage.