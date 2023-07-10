Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest

The horrifying circumstances of this murder put the people in a state of shock, leading to a widespread uproar.

When Sulekha Devi, the victim, left for her farm in Mehandipur village on Saturday evening, the event was brought up. Devi was assaulted by four bike-riding males while she was working in the field. According to eyewitness testimonies, they beat her, slit her tongue, disfigured her private parts, and carved out her eyes with a sharp object.

According to the police, the woman passed away there and then. Five persons have been charged with different offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder under Section 302. Since the incident came to light, the suspects have fled, and police have launched an investigation to find them.

According to Hindustan Times, Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh, and Shyam Kumar Singh were five of Sulekha Devi's neighbours who were accused. According to the authorities, Sulekha Devi's family had a continuous dispute over property with five of their neighbours. Although the case is still pending, the victim's husband and brother-in-law were both killed because of the same disagreement nine years earlier.

An official stated that the suspects, who were also implicated in their killing, are presently free on bail. According to the HT report, Station House Officer (SHO) Amlesh Kumar stated that the severity of the murder indicates that the perpetrators had a long-standing hatred for the victim.

The act caused anger in the community, which resulted in demonstrations during which locals stopped National Highway 31, India Today reported. Until the culprits were caught, they wouldn't burn the victim's remains at a crematorium. The locals consented to halt their protest, nevertheless, when the police promised to take immediate and severe punishment.

