Bihar: Group of eunuchs help woman deliver baby on train | Photo: File

In India, receiving a blessing from a eunuch or a transgender person is thought to be extremely lucky. On Monday, a group of transgender people saved the life of a woman who was experiencing labour pains. The incident happened in Bihar when a pregnant woman from the Sheikhpura district was travelling with her husband by the Halwara-Patna Janshatabdi Express train from Howrah to Lakhisarai.

The woman began to experience labour pains as soon as the train left the Jasidih train station. The pregnant woman began to groan in agony. When the husband noticed his wife's condition was worsening, he asked the other women in the coach for assistance. However, none of the other women in the coach offered to assist the woman who was gasping in pain during labour. The woman's condition deteriorated as a result of her pain because no one offered to assist him.

Group of eunuchs helped woman

After some time had passed, a group of eunuchs arrived at the coach where the pregnant woman was yelling in pain. The train had already arrived at Simultala railway station by that point. The eunuchs quickly realised what was going on after catching a glimpse of the woman.

The woman was carried with the help of eunuchs, who then took her to the train's restroom where she was eventually delivered. Everyone in the coach began applauding the transgender people for their efforts after the woman gave birth to a boy, Aaj Tak reported.

Both the mother and the newborn were in good health after delivery. The eunuchs offered the woman's husband financial assistance as well as their blessings for the child. All of the eunuchs descended at the Jhajha railway station after a while.

