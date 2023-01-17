Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar: Group of eunuchs help woman deliver baby on train

The incident happened in Bihar when a pregnant woman from the Sheikhpura district was travelling with her husband in train from Howrah to Lakhisarai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Bihar: Group of eunuchs help woman deliver baby on train
Bihar: Group of eunuchs help woman deliver baby on train | Photo: File

In India, receiving a blessing from a eunuch or a transgender person is thought to be extremely lucky. On Monday, a group of transgender people saved the life of a woman who was experiencing labour pains. The incident happened in Bihar when a pregnant woman from the Sheikhpura district was travelling with her husband by the Halwara-Patna Janshatabdi Express train from Howrah to Lakhisarai.

The woman began to experience labour pains as soon as the train left the Jasidih train station. The pregnant woman began to groan in agony. When the husband noticed his wife's condition was worsening, he asked the other women in the coach for assistance. However, none of the other women in the coach offered to assist the woman who was gasping in pain during labour. The woman's condition deteriorated as a result of her pain because no one offered to assist him.

Group of eunuchs helped woman

After some time had passed, a group of eunuchs arrived at the coach where the pregnant woman was yelling in pain. The train had already arrived at Simultala railway station by that point. The eunuchs quickly realised what was going on after catching a glimpse of the woman.

The woman was carried with the help of eunuchs, who then took her to the train's restroom where she was eventually delivered. Everyone in the coach began applauding the transgender people for their efforts after the woman gave birth to a boy, Aaj Tak reported.

Both the mother and the newborn were in good health after delivery. The eunuchs offered the woman's husband financial assistance as well as their blessings for the child. All of the eunuchs descended at the Jhajha railway station after a while.

READ | 'Delivery wala marte dam tak...': Bizarre address on Flipkart package goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Toyota’s MOST expensive car in India, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Noida Authority to bring good news Sector 15C, Sector 1, Sector 2; parking issues to be solved
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.