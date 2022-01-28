Bihar Bandh: Protestors block roads, burn tyres over RRB NTPC exam irregularities

Several students' organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA), called for a 'Bihar bandh' today, January 28 in order to protest against the alleged 'irregularities' in the Railway Recruitment Board's examination process. The protest has been supported by political parties like RJD, Jan Adhikar Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan.

Reportedly, students along with political party workers have been on roads since Friday morning blocking roads and burning tyres that have led to traffic jams.

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

In response to this, former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi released a video stating that he has spoken to the Railway Minister regarding the discrepancies in the exam. He said that the Railway Minister has assured that 3.5 lakh students will be passed in the RRB NTPC-1 exam.

Sushil Modi assured students that the government is in agreement with the students and will soon take other decisions in their favour as well. he also said that there will only be one exam for Group D.

For the unversed, the protest began on Monday when several students claimed certain irregularities in their RRB recruitment process. The Bihar Police has lodged FIRs against Khan Sir and other coaching centres that had allegedly incited violence along with 400 unidentified people. As of now, four persons have been arrested in the case.