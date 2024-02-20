Best Tantrik in India Guruji Kamaleshwar redefines Krishna Gopi Leela

There are many adventure tales about infant Krishna and young age Krishna.

Hindu saints are always written texts with cloaks. The concealed meaning behind these chronicles should be unveiled. Without knowing the veracity behind each and every story people are misinterpreting and misunderstanding. But truth is just like a sun behind clouds. You cannot hide it for long time. One of renowned chapter on this row is Krishna Gopi Leela or Raja Leela. Today, let us decode the truth behind this story.

There are many adventure tales about infant Krishna and young age Krishna. Apart from that few stories are elaborating the mischievous and nuisance nature of Krishna towards Gopikas. The term Gopi indicates one of ancient Hindu tribals whose business was nursing cow and preparing milk related products like curd, Butter and Ghee. The tales are saying Krishna will watch Gopikas when they are bathing on river. He will hide their dresses. He will dance with them and he will sing with them. Few anecdotes narrate as Krishna has Physical relationship with Gopikas. For long time Hindu men are telling this story to their wife to vindicate their adultery nature, Just like even god has done mistake. Let me unveil the truth.

When Krishna has done the above mischief activities his age is 5 to 12. So, all of his activities are candid and guileless. Further always I had wondered why Krishna had not married Radhe ma. In Maha Bharata stories Krishna will leave Radha and Vrindavan to fight with Kamsa. After that, there are no many details about Radha. But the Radhe Krishna doll is still lovers' and couples' choice. Many people ascribe their love on Radhe Krishna's relationship. Due to obscure knowledge even, I have worried for a long time for Radha. So, I had analysed more about this. Later on, I arrived at a conclusion. Radha might be older than Krishna. She has enjoyed the vexatious and naughty nature of little Krishna. Krishna is a spiteful person to a few Gopikas who always complain about Krishna to Yasodha. But there are many Gopikas admire Krishna’s mischievous and Naughty nature. Radha ma is a paramount among them.

Few authenticated tales say Krishna had 16000 thousand wives. Books and their origin are authenticated. To evaluate this truth, I had started to read many books. Srimad Bhagavatam, or Bhagavata Purana, has many stories about later parts of Mahabharata. It encounters about argument of Gopikas with Krishna after the Mahabharata war. 16000 Yadavas were dead in Kurukshetra war. Their wives are questioning about their future with Krishna. Krishna assures that he will take care of all 16000 thousand women for their survival. He assured he would provide provisions and protection which they will get from their husbands. This story was distorted by few rural recitals and many had understood mistakenly as Krishna has 16000 wives.

We will use various names to praise Krishna. Radhe Krishna is just a synonym for young-age Krishna because he has spent his Brindavan life with Radhe in his 1-12 age. Here after Krishna Gopi Leela should not be misunderstood and it should not be related to sexual praise. An epilogue is necessary for that Because already a few fake gurus and Westerners are using Tantra as a synonym word for sexual orgasm. My vigorous fight against Neo tantra will continue.

Jai Radhe Krishna. Jai Shree Ram.

