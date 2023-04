Bank Holidays This week: From Mahavir Jayanti to Good Friday, check state-wise list of holidays

Bank Holiday | Photo: PTI

Private bank sector in several states will remain closed on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti, as per the RBI holiday schedule. Banks in several states including Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Lucknow, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Bank holidays are different in every state based on the regional holidays along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

This week the banks in different states will remain shut for various occasions such as Mahavir Jayanti, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Good Friday, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Shab-l-Qadr, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

Read: IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details

Bank holidays: This week