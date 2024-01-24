Ayodhya Ram Temple: Know darshan, aarti timings and other details

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims and tourists in the coming days.

A day after the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, devotees were allowed to visit the temple on Tuesday (January 23). Nearly five lakh devotees visited the temple on the first day when it opened to public. If you are planning to visit the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, then you should check the darshan timings and other rules. There are two time slots daily for devotees for darshan -- from 7 am to 11.30 am and then from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Rules for visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple:

The morning 'aarti' will be held at 6.30 am and the evening aarti at 7.30 pm.

To take part in the aarti, devotees can get the passes online through the Ayodhya Ram Temple's official website - https://srjbtkshetra.org/

For office passes, one can reach the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the aarti time with a valid Government ID Proof

Jagaran/Shringar Aarti: 06:30 AM - One day prior booking is possible depending upon the availability

Sandhya Aarti: 07:30 PM - Same day booking is possible subject to availability

However, according to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, aarti and darshan (passes) are cancelled till January 29. Further updates will come soon, it said.