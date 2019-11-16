At least 3 dead, several injured after boiler explosion in Bihar's Motihari

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

A boiler explosion in the kitchen of an NGO in Bihar culminated in the death of at least three people and injured several others on Saturday. The incident occurred in Bihar's Motihari district.

As the members of the NGO 'Nav Prayas Sanstha' were preparing their mid-day meal, the boiler exploded. Those injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital.

The doctors informed that the four injured are in critical condition. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The Bihar government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The government also informed that they will bear the expenses for the treatment of those injured in the incident.

The government officials have reached the site of the explosion and further investigation into the incident is underway.