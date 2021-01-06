Headlines

Congress names observers for poll-bound states, accommodates dissenters

The Congress has adjusted the 'G-23' leaders and those who have been accommodated from the group include Mukul Wasnik and Veerappa Moily.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 06:45 PM IST

The Congress has appointed senior observers for overseeing poll campaign management and coordination for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

The list of the observers does not include Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey, who were in charge of the Bihar election and Sonia Gandhi has accommodated senior leaders for the task after some of them wrote a dissenting letter to the interim party chief in August.

For West Bengal, former Congress General Secretary B.K. Hariprasad along with Jharkhand leader Alamgir Alam and Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla have been appointed as observers while for Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, General Secretary Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan has beeen given the task.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Veerappa Moily and MM Pallam Raju, both former Union ministers, and Nitin Raut a minister in Maharashtra government have been appointed.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Goa CM Luizinho Felerio and G Parameshwara have been appointed to manage the Kerala election.

The Congress has adjusted the 'G-23' leaders and those who have been accommodated from the group include Mukul Wasnik and Veerappa Moily.

In the recent Bihar Assembly election, the party was routed and its alliance partner RJD attacked it for the poor show. After the Bihar election, many leaders blamed party observers Avinash Pandey, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shakti Singh Gohil for ignoring the local leaders in the election affairs.

The matter was raised during Sonia Gandhi's meeting with senior leaders on December 19 and some leaders from Bihar wanted Gohil to be held accountable for conceding good seats to poll partners and getting harder seats to contest.

While Gohil has been relieved from his Bihar duty and a new in-charge appointed but accommodating the dissenting leaders is a major signal from Sonia Gandhi who wanted to take everybody along.

