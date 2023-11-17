Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Polling underway for all 230 seats in MP, 70 seats in Chhattisgarh phase 2

Check out all the live updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023:

Voters have started turning out to cast ballots in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the two heartland states of India. The second phase of the elections in Chhattisgarh for 70 seats and voting for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, will feature a fierce electoral contest between the BJP and Congress.

Check out all the latest live updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023:

9.45 am: In Chhattisgarh, the voter turnout was 5.71% until 9 am during the second phase of voting, while in Madhya Pradesh, it was 11.13%.

9.30 am: In Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Virendra Kumar casts his ballot at voting station number 74.

9.15 am: Women in Sehore welcome MP Chief Minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh.

9.00 am: "Getting love from Ladli Behna, children, youth, and elderly in the state": MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on polling day.

8.45 am: State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhattisgarh’s Chhindwara, Kamal Nath, casts his vote in Durg.

8.30 am: As elections are underway, State BJP President VD Sharma conducts a meeting at BJP Control Room in Bhopal.

8.15 am: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs prayers at Sehore’s Narmada Ghat.

8.00 am: Polling for the second phase begins in Chhattisgarh for the remaining 70 seats.

7.40 am: Madhya Pradesh Congress president and candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath, states, “I have faith in public that they will choose truth.”

7.20 am: Kailash Vijayvargiya of BJP from Indore-1 seat offers prayers at his home as polling is underway in Madhya Pradesh.

7.10 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges voters to cast their votes for the ‘betterment of Chhattisgarh.

7.00 am: Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s 230-seat assembly election begins.