'Ask about rajneeti and not Parineeti': AAP MP opens up amid dating Bollywood actress rumours

Bollywood Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha - the Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party, AAP. She went out on dinner with the politician earlier and met him again for lunch on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant.

Amid speculation regarding their relationship status, a new video of Raghav Chadha is going viral. In the video, an ABP News journalist could be seen asking Raghav Chadha about his meet-up with Parineeti Chopra. In response to the question, Raghav Chadha said, "Mujhse Rajneeti ke sawaal puchiye, Parineeti ke nahi (Ask me about politics not Parineeti)."

What stood out in the video was when Raghav Chadha kept blushing while talking about Parineeti. Netizens also reacted to the video. One user wrote, "Blushing," while another said, "Dil ka maamla hai (Matters of the heart)."

Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them. In the video, while Raghav Chadha can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti Chopra can be dressed in black casual wear. She greets the paparazzi stationed at the restaurant and then proceeds to sit in the car. Raghav Chadha sported a formal shirt and pants.

Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has been working in Bollywood since 2011. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.