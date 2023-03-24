Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Ask about rajneeti and not Parineeti': AAP MP opens up amid dating Bollywood actress rumours

In the video, while Raghav Chadha can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti Chopra can be dressed in black casual wear. Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

'Ask about rajneeti and not Parineeti': AAP MP opens up amid dating Bollywood actress rumours
Photo via Twitter

Bollywood Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha - the Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party, AAP. She went out on dinner with the politician earlier and met him again for lunch on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant.

READ | Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony

Amid speculation regarding their relationship status, a new video of Raghav Chadha is going viral. In the video, an ABP News journalist could be seen asking Raghav Chadha about his meet-up with Parineeti Chopra. In response to the question, Raghav Chadha said, "Mujhse Rajneeti ke sawaal puchiye, Parineeti ke nahi (Ask me about politics not Parineeti)."  

What stood out in the video was when Raghav Chadha kept blushing while talking about Parineeti. Netizens also reacted to the video. One user wrote, "Blushing," while another said, "Dil ka maamla hai (Matters of the heart)." 

READ | Meet Om Prakash Manchanda, IIM alumnus, MD of Dr Lal Pathlabs, his whopping net worth is...

Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them. In the video, while Raghav Chadha can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti Chopra can be dressed in black casual wear. She greets the paparazzi stationed at the restaurant and then proceeds to sit in the car. Raghav Chadha sported a formal shirt and pants.

Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has been working in Bollywood since 2011. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury sizzles in hot and bold outfits
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Chai lover? Here are 4 reasons why you should not have tea on empty stomach
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.