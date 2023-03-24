Search icon
Meet Om Prakash Manchanda, IIM alumnus, MD of Dr Lal Pathlabs, his whopping net worth is...

In 2005, Dr Om Prakash Manchanda joined Dr Lal PathLabs. He served as CEO for 12 years between April 2008 and March 2012. As a CEO at Dr Lal PathLabs, he earned more than a whopping Rs 33 crore as his salary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Dr Om Prakash Manchanda

Dr Om Prakash Manchanda is the MD and Director at Dr Lal PathLabs Pvt Ltd. He previously served as the CEO of the company till April 2020. Dr Manchanda is 56 and has been the MD and Director of Dr Lal PathLabs since 2020. 

Dr Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India and internationally. The company is based in New Delhi and offers tests on blood, urine, and other human body viscera.

Who is Dr Om Prakash Manchanda?

Dr Om Prakash Manchanda is the Managing Director of Dr Lal Pathlabs Limited, one of India’s leading diagnostics chains. He began his career with Hindustan Unilever as a Management Trainee in 1990 in Bengaluru. Dr Om Prakash Manchanda later went on to work at Monsanto and Ranbaxy. 

In 2005, Dr Om Prakash Manchanda joined Dr Lal PathLabs as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He served as CEO for 12 years between April 2008 and March 2012. When Dr Om Prakash Manchanda was working as a CEO at Dr Lal PathLabs, he earned more than a whopping Rs 33 crore as his salary. Dr Om Prakash Manchanda also has a multi-crore net worth. 

As per corporate shareholdings filed for September 30, 2022, Dr Om Prakash Manchanda publicly holds 1 stock with a net worth of over Rs 231.1 crore. 

Dr Om Prakash Manchanda has earned his Bachelor's and Doctorate degrees from Haryana Agricultural University. He has completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. 

All about Dr Lal PathLabs Pvt Ltd 

Dr Lal PathLabs was established in 1949 by the late SSK Lal who was a Junior Doctor in the British Indian Army and studied pathology at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. He later received additional training at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. The company has 200 laboratories and diagnostic centres with close to 1500 collection centres across India.

