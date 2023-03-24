Meet Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, set to be CEO of Rs 10,697 crore company, once worked at Google in Bengaluru

Photo vis Linkedin

Grammarly has appointed Rahul Roy-Chowdhury as the CEO of the San Francisco-headquartered online text editing platform based on artificial intelligence. Indian-origin CEO, Rahul Roy-Chaudhury will take over as CEO of Grammarly starting May 1. He is currently the global product head at the company.

Text-checking software maker Grammarly is worth $13 billion in the latest funding round, as per a 2021 report.

Who is Rahul Roy-Chowdhury?

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury joined Grammarly in May 2021. Before that, he worked at Google for 14 years and served in several capacities including the vice president of product management.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury also spent 2 years as a product manager at Google’s office in Bengaluru between 2007 and 2009, after which he moved to California. The new CEO of Grammarly, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, has an MBA degree from Stanford University and a Master’s degree in computer science from Columbia University. He also has a BA in mathematics from Hamilton College in New York.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury's appointment as CEO of Grammarly adds his name to a long list of Indian-origin top executives who are leading prominent corporations around the world.

Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, after the announcement, wrote on Linkedin, "I joined Grammarly two years ago because of a deep belief in our mission to improve lives by improving communication. I’m honored to serve that mission in a new capacity as Grammarly’s CEO, starting May 1."

He further added, "Our millions of users remain our north star as we continue solving their real communication challenges. Grammarly has been harnessing innovation in AI responsibly for over a decade, and we’re just getting started!"