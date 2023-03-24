From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion

While cricketers certainly win fans' hearts on the field while playing, fans across the globe often look for lesser-known details about their favourite cricket stars, especially about their families, marriage, and love stories.
Cricketers hold an enormous fan following, just like film stars, which is why fans always want to know the details about their personal life. While cricketers certainly win fans' hearts on the field while playing, fans across the globe often look for lesser-known details about their favourite cricket stars, especially about their families, marriage, and love stories.
Today, we will tell you about some cricketers who got married outside of their religion.
1. Dinesh Karthik and Deepika Pallikal
After Dinesh Karthik's first failed marriage, he met Indian squash player Deepika Pallikal. Both Dinesh Karthik and Deepika Pallikal got married in the year 2015. Dinesh Karthik is Hindu while Deepika is a Christian and both tied the knot according to both the customs.
2. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh married Bollwood actor Hazel Keech in the year 2015. While Yuvi is a Sikh, Hazel is a Christian. After marriage, Hazel changed her name to Gurbasant Kaur.
3. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge
Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan married Chak De India actor Sagarika Ghatge in the year 2017. In the same year, the couple got married in court. While Zaheer Khan is a Muslim, Sagarika Ghatge is a Hindu.
4. Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially
Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar is a Hindu while his wife Fatima is a Shia Muslim. Fatima Ghadially is a close friend of Ajit Agarkar's sister, and it was from there that she got acquainted with the cricketer. In the year 2007, both of them bmarried each other.
5. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani
Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's life has been full of ups and downs. He married Naureen in the year 1987, but both of them got divorced in 1996. In the same year, Azhar married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani, but soon their relationship also hit the rocks and they also parted ways.
6. Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav
Veteran Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif lost his heart to Noida-based journalist Pooja Yadav and married her in 2011. While Mohammad Kaif is a Muslim, Pooja Ydav is a Hindu.