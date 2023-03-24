Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year.
Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. The young couple had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year.
Today, we will show you some unseen photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.
1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gujarati Gol Dhana ceremony
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony was held on January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards. The engagement ceremony was held in Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia.
2. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani's custom outfits for engagement ceremony
Radhika Merchant wore a golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Anant Ambani, on the other hand, wore a traditional blue kurta with a sleeveless coat. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta also wore outfits designed by Abu Jani and Khosla.
3. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gave a dance performance for their son and daughter-in-law Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among the songs, they danced to was Wah Wah Ramji from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The showstopper of the engagement ceremony was the Ambanis' pet dog that served as the ring-bearer.
4. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony Guest List
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony was attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Shreya Ghoshal also gave a live performance during the function.
5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Roka and Mehendi Ceremony
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29. A mehendi ceremony was later held in Mumbai. During the function, Radhika Merchant a fuchsia pink lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.