Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 24, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. The young couple had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year. 

Today, we will show you some unseen photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.

1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gujarati Gol Dhana ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gujarati Gol Dhana ceremony
1/5

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony was held on January 19, 2023, at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards. The engagement ceremony was held in Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_ishaambanipiramal)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

2. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani's custom outfits for engagement ceremony

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani's custom outfits for engagement ceremony
2/5

Radhika Merchant wore a golden Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Anant Ambani, on the other hand, wore a traditional blue kurta with a sleeveless coat. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta also wore outfits designed by Abu Jani and Khosla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

3. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's dance performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
3/5

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani gave a dance performance for their son and daughter-in-law Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Among the songs, they danced to was Wah Wah Ramji from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The showstopper of the engagement ceremony was the Ambanis' pet dog that served as the ring-bearer. 

4. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony Guest List

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony Guest List
4/5

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony was attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Shreya Ghoshal also gave a live performance during the function. 

5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Roka and Mehendi Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Roka and Mehendi Ceremony
5/5

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on December 29. A mehendi ceremony was later held in Mumbai. During the function, Radhika Merchant a fuchsia pink lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_ishaambanipiramal)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_ishaambanipiramal)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.