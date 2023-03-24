Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year.

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant. The young couple had their mehendi ceremony and Gol Dhana in January this year.

Today, we will show you some unseen photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony.