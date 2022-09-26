Search icon
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: Rebellion within Rajasthan Congress as Gehlot loyalists threaten to resign; top updates

According to reports, over 90 MLAs who are considered to be Gehlot loyalists have plunged the Congress party into a crisis after a rebellion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (File photo)

Just a few weeks ahead of the Congress presidential elections, which are scheduled for October 17, the party has plunged into yet another crisis after over 90 MLAs have threatened to resign in Rajasthan, which can potentially overturn their government in the state.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

The loyalists headed to Speaker C P Joshi's home after a long meeting in the evening at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence, saying they were resigning as MLAs, as per PTI reports.

Know top updates in the Congress crisis in Rajasthan –

  • Giving a wave to a political crisis in Rajasthan, over 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to resign in a move that took the leadership by surprise. The sudden mass resignation happened just before the key Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence on Monday. 
  • Late at night, there were efforts by Kharge and Maken to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one on one, if not as part of the planned MLAs' meeting. Meanwhile, there has been no word from the governor’s office on the political crisis.
  • Confirming the news, minister Govind Singh Meghwal said, “We have submitted our resignation and are now going home. The MLAs want that any decision on the CMs should be taken only after the election of the party's national president.”
  • The aborted CLP meeting was seen as a crucial step ahead of Gehlot filing his nomination for the Congress president's post, amid speculation that the former deputy chief minister and Gehlot’s rival Sachin Pilot will take his place in the state.
  • Before setting off for Joshi's home, some Gehlot loyalists said the next CM should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis and not anyone involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Pilot.

These developments come just a few weeks ahead of the Congress presidential elections, which have been scheduled for October 17. Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top contender for the post, with the Gandhi family reportedly batting for the Rajasthan CM as the party president.

(With PTI inputs)

