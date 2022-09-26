Rajasthan political crisis: Over 90 Congress MLAs threaten to resign in high voltage drama, here’s why

Rajasthan Congress MLAs arrive to speaker house to meet Rajastha Assembly Speaker C P Joshi in Jaipur on Sunday | Photo: IANS

Congress’ Rajasthan government encountered a sudden crisis after over 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to resign in a move that took the leadership by surprise. The sudden mass resignation happened just before the key Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence on Monday.

With Gehlot having announced that he will run for the post of Congress party’s national president in the polls next month, there has been buzz that the Rajasthan CM post will be taken up by Sachin Gehlot, who leads the other power camp in the party’s state unit.

While Gehlot loyalists have been urging him to remain the CM while he contests to become the national party president, the ‘one person one post’ mandate of Congress would require a new CM face be installed in Rajasthan if Gehlot wins the October election. This has led to the current turmoil in the Rajasthan government.

Jaipur, Rajasthan | A bus arrives outside the residence of Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal where a meeting of Congress MLAs was held pic.twitter.com/IHUxjoFI3H — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2022

Why are Gehlot loyalists upset with him and threatening to resign?

Many MLAs loyal to Gehlot do not approve of Sachin Pilot being made CM as his successor. On the other hand, Gehlot appears to be favourable to the idea, having stated on Sunday that the “new generation” should be given a chance to lead.

However, shortly after the comments from Gehlot and before he could attend the Congress CLP meeting with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken and Sachin Pilot, the politics of his state took a new twist.

Around 70 MLAs convened at the house of state minister Shanti Dhariwal to chalk out the course of action to eliminate Sachin Pilot from CM contention.

Why are Gehlot loyalists against Sachin Pilot as CM?

Gehlot and Pilot had a power tussle soon after the Congress won the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan in December 2018. Congress leadership chose Gehlot for a third term as CM and gave Pilot the post of Deputy CM. However, the rift did not end there as Pilot rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership in July 2020 with 18 Congress MLAs.

The Gehlot loyalists are not in favour of letting Pilot become the CM and have demanded that Gehlot’s successor be chosen from among 101 MLAs who helped in saving the government during the rebellion and not from among the rebels. The MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted their resignation in a stunning move.

Rajasthan | Congress MLAs arrive at the residence of Assembly speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/VHjGsJYP8H — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

The Congress leadership is upset with the drama in Rajasthan and has summoned both Gehlot and Pilot to Delhi, sources have said. The Congress high command is believed to prefer Sachin Pilot for the Rajasthan CM post after Gehlot.

Sources have also said that Gehlot was told by the Congress’ central leadership to handle the situation but responded that it was “not in his hands”.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was cancelled and the senior leaders in the state for the CLP have been asked to take feedback from “each and every single MLA.”

