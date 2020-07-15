As COVID-19 cases rise in Haryana, state govt hints at strict lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Haryana, the state government has hinted that strict lockdown may be imposed in districts of Faridabad and Gurgaon from where the most number of the state's COVID-19 tally have been reported.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state government is considering to impose restrictions on the districts bordering Delhi. Four districts of Haryana - Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat - have together reported the state's 80% cases.

"We are thinking of imposing certain restrictions in four districts bordering Delhi, which are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. 80% of Haryana`s COVID-19 cases are in these four districts," Health Minister Vij said here on Tuesday.

"A final decision will be taken after discussions," Vij said.

If such a decision is taken, it is highly likely that the border with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed.

Earlier during the nationwide lockdown, the Haryana government had sealed border with Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Haryana has a total of 21,894 COVID-19 cases out of which 308 people have succumbed to the disease. 16,602 patients have been cured or discharged while 4,984 active cases are being treated.