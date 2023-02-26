‘As AAP grows, BJP will slap false cases on us’: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slams Centre

File photo

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office on Sunday for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said false cases are being lodged against leaders of the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal`s rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

Sisodia, along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and others, visited Raj Ghat and paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his final resting place before leaving for CBI headquarters.

He said that the PM, while not afraid of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, was scared of the AAP. "Everyone says that only AAP will rid the country of the BJP in future. Modi-ji may not be scared of Rahul Gandhi but if there`s one party that he is scared, it is the AAP. They will put me in jail, but we are not afraid. We will fight. Kejriwal is the only future leader of this country," Sisodia said, addressing supporters at Raj Ghat.

He further appealed to Arvind Kejriwal to "keep fighting" for the welfare of the people. "I want to tell Kejriwal-ji, please continue with what are you doing. Keep fighting for the welfare of the people," Sisodia said.

The police deployed heavy security outside Raj Ghat as AAP workers carrying placards gathered in numbers and raised slogans in support of Sisodia. Delhi Police later imposed Section 144 in the South Delhi district ahead of Sisodia`s questioning by the CBI.

"Friends, this is a difficult time. Today, they are going to arrest me and put me in jail in a fake case. But, I don`t fear going to jail. We are sons of Bhagat Singh. I will go to jail for a few days (kuch din chale jayenge jail)," Sisodia said, requesting party supporters not to "leave" his family alone if he is jailed.

"I want to request you all not to leave my mother and wife alone (Meri biwi aur maa ko akele mat chhodna)," he added. Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. However, the deputy CM, last Sunday, requested the central agency to defer questioning saying he was busy "preparing the Budget" and could only appear towards February-end.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia`s bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker. The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, recommending a probe by the central agency.