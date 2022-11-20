Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

As a kid, Rahul Gandhi once asked Sonia Gandhi, 'Am I good looking?'; here's what she replied

In a chat about his life and lifestyle, Rahul Gandhi said he shops for his shoes but sometimes his mother and sister also send him shoes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

As a kid, Rahul Gandhi once asked Sonia Gandhi, 'Am I good looking?'; here's what she replied
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi - File Photo

Back in his childhood, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once asked his mother Sonia Gandhi whether he was good-looking, and her response was - "perfectly average". This anecdote from his childhood was narrated by Rahul Gandhi himself in a interview given to a youtuber during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Responding to interviewer Samdish Bhatia, who said Gandhi was good-looking, Rahul Gandhi said, "When I was a kid, I went to my mum and I was like 'Mommy, am I good looking?' My mom looked at me and said, 'No, you are perfectly average'."

Asked if he was making this up, Rahul Gandhi said, "My mother is like that. My mother will put you immediately in your place. My father also. My whole family is like that. If you say something, they will put you exactly where you need to go. So, she said 'you are average'. That stuck in my mind."

In a chat about his life and lifestyle, Rahul Gandhi said he shops for his shoes but sometimes his mother and sister also send him shoes. "Some of my politician friends also gift me shoes," he said.

Asked if anyone from the BJP sends him shoes, Gandhi said that "they throw them at me". On if he threw them back, Gandhi said, "Never, never ever".

"About God, the Idea of India, and much more. An unfiltered and candid talk, on the Bharat Jodo Yatra trail, with @UFbySamdishh," Gandhi tweeted along with the video of the interview.

Gandhi's cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.