Arvind Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj for Cabinet appointments: Reports

Atishi (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj for appointment to the Delhi Cabinet, a day after Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain tendered their resignations. The recommendation has been sent to Delhi L-G VK Saxena, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, VK Saxena recommended to President Droupadi Murmu that the resignations of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- both in jail in connection with separate corruption cases -- be accepted. On Tuesday, Kejriwal accepted their resignations.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy.

"Delhi LG Vinai Saxena, upon request from Delhi CM to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on February 28, has recommended to the President that their resignations may be accepted," the LG's office said.

Manish Sisodia was on Monday sent to a five-day CBI custody. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in his arrest by the CBI saying that he should rather move the Delhi High Court. CJI DY Chandrachud said the top court's intervention will set a wrong precedent and will open a gate for others seeking similar relief.

CBI also quizzed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Jain is currently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sisodia, in his resignation letter, wrote that corruption allegations were levelled against him even though he worked for eight years with honesty. He also said the allegations were a ruse to attack Arvind Kejriwal who has emerged as a hope to the people of the country.

With inputs from ANI