Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

For five years, Arunachal Pradesh have been one of the top priority of Modi government's outreach programme in North East. However the million dollar question, is whether it will help them politically during elections. In sparsely populated Arunachal East, connectivity has been a major issue and the Modi government has focussed on changing the stories of despair in this region.

Arunachal East constituency consists of 27 Assembly segments and is spread across eight districts.

Former MP and BJP state President Tapir Gao is fighting from this seat. He is up against James Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress. There are three other candidates but Congress and BJP are likely to vie for the top honours.

Arunachal is having simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections and the BJP is hoping that the development work it has done in state is enough to seal the deal for Pema Khandu in state and Tapir Gao and Kiren Rijiju in the parliamentary poll.

However, Congress is no pushover. Its candidate Ninong Ering won the election last two times. Tapir Gao won in 2004. Before that Wangcha Rajkumar won the seat thrice, surprisingly contesting from different outfits each time. Arunachal East will be polling in the first phase on April 11 and over 3 lakh voters are eligible to chose the next MP.