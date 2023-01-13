Anushka Sharma paying higher taxes than other actors? Know why actress approached Bombay HC

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (File photo)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself in the middle of a legal battle, as she has approached the Bombay High Court against an inflated tax notice, claiming that she is being taxed higher and that the levies have been hiked.

Anushka Sharma, who was most recently seen in a surprise cameo in Qala, has claimed that the state tax department has hiked levies on the payment she has received for endorsement and hosting award functions, leading to an inflated tax notice.

Sharma has now challenged the orders of the Maharashtra State Tax Department in the Bombay High Court hiking levies on the payments she has received for endorsements and hosting award functions.

When the matter came up before a division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Abhay Ahuja, government pleader Jyoti Chavan sought time to file a reply. Accordingly, the court has directed the state government to file its response in two of the pleas which were taken up and posted the matter for further hearing on February 6.

What is the tax case of Anushka Sharma?

PK actress Anushka Sharma approached the Bombay High Court to question the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Sales Tax raising her dues for the assessment years 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2015-2016, under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act.

She urged the high court to cancel the order of the state tax department, saying that she is not being taxed as a performer. In her petition, filed through her lawyer, Sharma said that the rate of tax applied to her is higher than the average rate of an actor or performer.

In her plea, Sharma said that the assessing officer had erroneously held that she had acquired copyright through endorsements and anchoring function and had sold or transferred the same.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court had previously slammed Anushka Sharma, saying that “there is no reason why the affected person (Anushka) could not file the petitions herself.”

The actress, through her lawyer Deepak Bapat, has pointed out that the copyright of videos is always retained by the producer who also owns such videos and the performer’s rights which are not capable of being transferred or sold.

(With IANS inputs)

