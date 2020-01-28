Headlines

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad

Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 07:26 PM IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Anti-CAA activist and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam from Bihar's Jehanabad district over his recent controversial comments. The Delhi Police had earlier lodged an FIR against Imam for sedition.

Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar later confirmed that Delhi Police had come to Bihar and arrested Sharjeel Imam with the cooperation of Bihar Police.

 

 

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police at 2 PM.

Imam was later brought to the Jahanabad court, where he was granted transit remand

 

 

DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said, "Sharjeel Imam was arrested from his village in Jehanabad at around 2 PM today. We are taking transit remand from Bihar and trying to bring him to Delhi from the shortest possible route."

For the uninitiated, Sharjeel Imam is currently in the news for reportedly saying "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India" in a speech delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16. He had been booked by the UP Police, Assam Police, and later the Delhi Police.

A series of videos recently went viral on social media where it appeared that Imam, the chief co-ordinator of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, was saying, "If all of us come together, we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The case by Delhi Police was registered under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

