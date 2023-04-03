More violence 'planned' on Hanuman Jayanti? West Bengal on alert, here's what CM Mamata Banerjee said

Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra, in Hooghly on Sunday. Photo: ANI

After violence during Ram Navami processions rocked West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that goons are planning another round of violence on Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on April 6 this year. Speaking at a rally in East Medinipur, Banerjee said that another round of violence is being planned, without naming anyone. The CM added that she has asked police and DMs to be on alert.

“They (goons) are setting fire to food carts of poor vendors and dancing with guns.. On April 6 (Hanuman Jayanti), they are planning to do another round of violence. I have asked the DMs and the police to be alert. Not just Bengal, they have created this scenario throughout the country,” Banerjee claimed.

She questioned why processions were being staged days after the Ram Navami festival dedicated to Lord Ram had ended. She alleged that a deliberate attempt was being made to “incite violence and create tension”.

“Why will the processions continue for five days after Ram Navami? Do it on the day of the festival. We have never had objections. But they cannot do rallies with guns and bombs, or without necessary permissions from the police,” the West Bengal CM said, adding “They are deliberately entering minority areas to incite violence and create tension.”

CM Banerjee appealed for peace and urged “Hindu brothers” to ensure that minorities are protected. Prohibitory orders have remained in force in two towns of Hooghly district after post-Ram Navami violence.

(Inputs from PTI)