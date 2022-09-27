Ankita Bhandari murder case: Resort a den of prostitution and drugs, Pulkit brought 'special guests', say ex-staffers

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Amid the ongoing probe in the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, former staffers of Pulkit Arya’s Vanantara resort, where the 19-year-old girl worked as a receptionist, have told the police that the resort was a “den of prostitution and drug abuse”, reported Times of India.

The report further quoted staffers claiming that Pulkit, the prime accused the murder case who is the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, used to “mentally harass the employees” and would frame anyonewho tried to quit with false cases of theft and assault.

The police said these depositions by former staffers will be taken on record and will be taken into consideration in their investigation.

A married couple who worked at the resort located in the Ganga-Bhogpur area of Pauri Garhwal district told the cops that they witnessed prostitution and drug abuse inside the resort. A few clips of their conversation with the media regarding their statement to the police have also gone viral.

The couple said to somehow managed to escape from the resort two months ago and now lives in Uttar Pradesh.

“Pulkit often used to bring some ‘special guests’ to the resort for whom unidentified women would come. Those guests used to indulge in sexual activities with these women in their rooms. They were also served expensive liquor arranged by him along with some drugs such as cannabis, marijuana and smack,” the couple was quoted by Times of India as saying.

On Monday, AIIMS Rishikesh issued the final post-mortem report on Monday, which reportedly states asphyxia due to drowning as the reason for Ankita’s death, along with 4-5 antemortem injury marks on her body.

The preliminary autopsy report had also stated drowning as the reason for death and had pointed injury marks on the teenager’s body.

On Sunday, the receptionist’s body was cremated by her relatives amid massive protests across the state. The family had initially refused to perform her last rites until they received the final post-mortem report. A message from the chief minister that the SIT was doing its job and the perpetrators of the murder would get the punishment they deserve helped convince the woman's relatives to finally cremate her.