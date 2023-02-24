Search icon
Amritpal Singh’s aide Toofan released from Amritsar jail day after his supporters stormed police station

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters had stormed the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan raises slogans along with supporters after his release from Amritsar Central Jail on Friday | Photo: PTI

Punjab: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh walked out of a jail in Amritsar on Friday, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

The development came a day after supporters of preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide.

Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday. On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex.

The supporters had stormed the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

