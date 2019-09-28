America's first Sikh police officer fatally shot dead in Houston, Texas

Sandeep Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and a father of three, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference.

America's first Sikh police officer on Friday (local time) was shot dead in northwest Harris County in Houston.

I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our @HCSOTexas was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

"He wore the turban, he represented his community with integrity, respect and pride and he was respected by all," he added.

Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop, the sheriff said. There were two people in the vehicle. As Dhaliwal was headed back to his patrol car, Gonzalez said a man got out of the vehicle with a pistol.

Update from @SheriffEd_HCSO on our deputy that was shot while conducting a traffic stop. #HouNews https://t.co/uPdF6QIuGg — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 27, 2019

"In a cold-blooded manner, ambush-style, (he) shot Deputy Dhaliwal from behind," CNN quoted Gonzalez as saying.

Two people are currently in custody in connection with the shooting, the sheriff said, and a weapon was found that deputies believed was used to shoot Dhaliwal.

"It's the worst day, the worst nightmare for any police executive," Gonzalez said.

"This guy had a heart of gold, he treated his brothers and sisters in law enforcement as if they were just brothers and sisters. He thought of them before he thought of himself. He thought of the broader community before he thought of himself," said Adrian Garcia, Harris County police commissioner.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, released a statement on Friday, saying "this tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day."

"I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice," Abbott said.