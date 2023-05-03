Amarnath Yatra 2023: Journey to begin from July 1; know how to get medical certificate, book helicopter online

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration is already open, and the 62-day pilgrimage to the sacred site will start on July 1 and end on August 31, 2023. The holy site is situated in the Ladar Valley, 141 kilometres from Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, at a height of 12,756 feet above sea level. For the majority of the year, the valley is surrounded by glaciers and mountains covered in snow.

A fitness certification and an Amarnath Yatra registration form can be obtained from a nearby authorised bank branch. Send this form and the associated cost of Rs. 100 to your neighbourhood bank branch. Each individual will also receive a token number, which will serve as their access pass. You have the option of using walking or helicopters as your mode of travel.

Who can sign up for the Amarnath Yatra 2023?

According to the rules, anyone between the ages of 13 and 70 can sign up for the Amarnath yatra in 2023, although a health certificate is required. The Yatra is not open to women who are six weeks or more pregnant.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Online registration procedures

Step 1: Go to www.jksasb.nic.in, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's (SASB) official website.

Step 2: Click the "Register" button under the Online Services tab.

Step 3: Complete the necessary fields and press "Submit."

Step 4: An notification with a confirmation will be issued to mobile devices following the application procedure. Check the OTP you received on the mobile number you entered.

Step 5: Deposit the enrollment fees.

Step 6: Download the Yatra Permit after completing your registration.

How to get health certificate for the Amarnath Yatra in 2023?

You can get the medical paperwork for the Amarnath Yatra at the branch of your nearby bank. Second, you must fill this form completely with the necessary data. Get the Amarnath Yatra 2023 Medical Form signed by the physician and the local health centre as soon as possible.

Since there may be issues, you must be in good health to complete the medical form. Make sure you are physically capable of completing the Trek to Shri Amarnath Yatra 2023 because oxygen intake may be challenging at high altitudes.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: How to book helicopter?

Bookings for helicopters can be made both beforehand and on location. Baltal and Pahalgam are the places where you can use this service. The most challenging travel is completed by helicopter, thus by booking an Amarnath Yatra 2023 helicopter, you can finish your trek in a single day.

The cost to register a helicopter can range from Rs 2000 to Rs 3500 per person. To reserve a helicopter for the Amarnath Yatra in 2023, call +911942313146 or go to shriamarnathjishrine.com.