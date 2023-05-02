Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta elevated her Met Gala 2023 look with 'Radha-Krishna' diamond hair accessory

Photo: Instagram

Diya Mehta, the sister of Shloka Mehta, is a diva who frequently serves while sporting a lovely appearance. Diya once more turned heads with her most recent Met Gala 2023 outfit. Diya wore a dress by Prabal Gurung that was black and emerald green for the occasion. Her outfit included a green satin pleated skirt and a black halter collar top. With black eyeliner, well-groomed brows, and glossy nude lipstick, she kept her makeup look simple.

Diamond-studded hair accessory

Diya gave her outfit a traditional touch by braiding her hair and accessorising it with a hairpiece that featured Lord Krishna and Radha and was set with diamonds. The distinctive hairpiece was covered in intricate white, green, and pink stones.

Who is Diya Mehta?

For her style and appearance, Diya Mehta is well-known. Mehta attended the Mumbai Dhirubhai Ambani School. Later, she attended a college in London to study fashion communication. Additionally, she has more than a million Instagram fans. On the social media platform, she does modelling.

Ayush Jatia, who is MD of Hardcastle Restaurants, and Diya Mehta were wed in April 2017. Diya continues to be extremely engaged on social media, particularly Instagram. Diya Mehta manages the family business as well.

Shloka and Diya Mehta at NMACC

Divya is a diva that consistently astounds her followers with her distinctive appearance. Diya embraced her modern Indian bridal persona for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre launch's second day. She turned down red in favour of a pale pink lehenga, keeping the rest of her appearance simple.

Her attire was made of gold jadau work with vibrant Indian-inspired flower and feather designs. She added a sheesh patti, a nath, and diamond bangles as accessories to her outfit. Diya complemented her look with a low hairdo and lightweight modest makeup. In addition, Diya dressed up her sister and Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta for the NMACC event.