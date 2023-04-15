Search icon
Amarnath Yatra 2023 to begin from July 1; check routes, registration dates, other details

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Registration for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra will open on April 17, both online and in person.

Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, will begin on July 1 and end on August 31 this year. In addition, beginning April 17, 2023, participants may begin registering for the yatra both online and in person. 

When Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha announced the dates for the sacred pilgrimage, he promised a trouble-free experience.

“Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” the L-G said.

Officials have said that both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and the Baltal route in the Ganderbal district would begin the Yatra at the same time. The L-G has also ordered government authorities to implement stringent measures for sanitation and garbage collection.

Live broadcasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) will also be made possible by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for devotees all over the world. The official Shri Amarnathji Yatra app is now available in the Google Play store, where users can get up-to-the-minute Yatra and weather updates, as well as a number of other online services.

Registration, helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars, and insurance cover for Yatris were all discussed at length at the 44th meeting of SASB, presided over by the Lt Governor.

