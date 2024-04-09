Alwar Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

In Rajasthan, Alwar Lok Sabha constituency is getting ready for a political battle in the upcoming elections. This seat was a former stronghold of the Congress party for a long time, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been gaining ground. They won the seat in the last two elections, in 2014 and 2019.

In 2019, BJP's Balak Nath secured a big victory over Congress' Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, winning by over 3,29,971 votes. The elections this time are set for April 19, 2024, and the results will be announced on June 4.

The main contenders for the Alwar seat this year are Bhupender Yadav from BJP and Lalit Yadav from Congress. It's shaping up to be a direct face-off between these two parties.

The BJP is hoping to continue its winning streak in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Congress is aiming to reclaim its former stronghold. With both parties putting forward strong candidates, the competition is expected to be intense.

The elections for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held in two phases: April 19 and April 26. Vote counting will take place on June 4, with results announced on the same day, according to the Election Commission's schedule.

The outcome of these elections will have a significant impact on the political landscape in Rajasthan and beyond.