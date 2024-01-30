Twitter
All-party meeting underway ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

An all-party meeting, chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, was convened on Monday ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting is being held at the Parliament Library building.

The Budget Session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), among the apex industry bodies, issued a series of key recommendations ahead of the budget presentation.

They include meeting disinvestment targets and setting out a three-year schedule for disinvestment; subsuming petroleum, electricity and real estate in GST and aiming at a 3-rate structure; raising capex by 20 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crores; and setting up a full-fledged Ministry of Investment.

