'All four generations of Gandhi family were against...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that he had never seen a more corrupt government in his entire life.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and his family on Friday, saying that all four generations of the 'Gandhi Parivaar' were against the development of the Other Backward Class (OBC). Addressing an election rally in Nasirabad, Amit Shah said, "These days, Rahul Gandhi is consistently speaking about OBC communities. All four generations of the Gandhi family, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi himself, have been against the development of OBC."

Highlighting the BJP's efforts, Shah mentioned, "It was the BJP that made the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body. We also gave the nation its first OBC Prime Minister. Congress never worked for backward communities; they only made false promises to them." 

Amit Shah further hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that he had never seen a more corrupt government in his entire life.

READ | DNA TV Show: Understanding the threats posed by AI-powered deep fake videos

"Rs 2.5 crore cash was found inside the secretariat. A good amount of gold was also recovered. I never witnessed such a corrupt government in my life. Once a BJP government is formed here which will have the vision of PM Modi, we will open an investigation and all these corrupt people will be punished," he said. Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in Ajmer on Friday.

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the caste-based census and asked him why he calls himself OBC. "I raised the question of caste census. Asked PM Modi- You call yourself OBC, tell me how many OBCs are there in this country? Modi ji's reply came - there is only one caste in the country, the poor. If there is no caste in the country, then why does Narendra Modi call himself OBC?" Congress leader while campaigning at Rajasthan's Sadulshahar in Sri Ganganagar district.

READ | 'Congress punctured tyres of PM Modi's vehicle now...': Rahul Gandhi ahead of Telangana polls

Explaining the reason why a caste-based census is needed in the country, Rahul Gandhi said that no one knows exactly the population of backward people in the country. "In India, how many OBCs are there in India? No one knows how many backward people are there in India. Some say 50, some say 52, and some say 55. No one knows exactly," he said.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

