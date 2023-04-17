Search icon
All about Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony which is grabbing headlines due to death of 11 people

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared five lakh rupees for the deceased and entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

All about Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony which is grabbing headlines due to death of 11 people
File photo

On Sunday, April 16, thousands of people attend the Maharashtra Bhushan Award event that the Maharashtra government had organised. The cheer, however, quickly changed into a panic situation as at least 11 people died from heatstroke after standing in the sun for hours. 

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared five lakh rupees for the deceased and further mentioned that the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment.

About Maharashtra Bhushan Award
The Maharashtra Bhushan, the highest civilian award given by the Maharashtra government to Indian nationals. This honour was first given by the state government to individuals in the disciplines of literature, art, sport, and science. Later, public administration, journalism, social work, and health care were all included in the scope of the government.

Purpose of this award
To keep people motivated the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shivsena coalition decided to recognise individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in their respective disciplines in 1995. They proposed and named the Maharashtra Bhushan award. Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, a member of the literary community, received the first such honour in 1996. Deshpande was a well-known Marathi author and humorist who was born on November 8, 1919, in Maharashtra.

Award prize
The prize currently includes a citation, a memento, and a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh. The committee established by the Maharashtra government selects the winner.

Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023 incident

In the aftermath of the incident, people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the hospital to take stock of the situation. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.

(with inputs from ANI)

Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
