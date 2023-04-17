All about Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony which is grabbing headlines due to death of 11 people

File photo

On Sunday, April 16, thousands of people attend the Maharashtra Bhushan Award event that the Maharashtra government had organised. The cheer, however, quickly changed into a panic situation as at least 11 people died from heatstroke after standing in the sun for hours.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared five lakh rupees for the deceased and further mentioned that the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment.

About Maharashtra Bhushan Award

The Maharashtra Bhushan, the highest civilian award given by the Maharashtra government to Indian nationals. This honour was first given by the state government to individuals in the disciplines of literature, art, sport, and science. Later, public administration, journalism, social work, and health care were all included in the scope of the government.

Purpose of this award

To keep people motivated the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shivsena coalition decided to recognise individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in their respective disciplines in 1995. They proposed and named the Maharashtra Bhushan award. Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, a member of the literary community, received the first such honour in 1996. Deshpande was a well-known Marathi author and humorist who was born on November 8, 1919, in Maharashtra.

Award prize

The prize currently includes a citation, a memento, and a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh. The committee established by the Maharashtra government selects the winner.

Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023 incident

In the aftermath of the incident, people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the hospital to take stock of the situation. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.

