All about India's 5 highest mountain railway stations, from Nilgiri Mountain Railway to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

India is known for its scenic beauty and one of its highlights is that the country is home to 5 high altitude railway stations which are located at higher than 2,000 meter. Out of the list, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and The Kalka Shimla Railway are listed as Mountain Railways of India's World Heritage Site.

Check the full list here.

Ghum 2,257 m (7,405 ft) - Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or toy train runs between Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal. The Ghum station is famous as India’s highest railway station at an altitude of 2,257 meters and covers a distance of 78 km.

Ooty 2,210 m (7,251 ft) – Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Ooty is one the most popular railway destinations in India and is located in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Nilgiri Mountain Railway line runs between Mettupalayam or Coimbatore to Ooty. It covers a distance of 46 km. Shah Rukh Khan's iconic son Chaiyya Chaiyya was shot on the rooftop of Nilgiri Mountain Railway or NMR.

Shimla 2,086 m (6,844 ft) – Kalka-Shimla Railway

The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a narrow-gauge railway line from Kalka to Shimla. It covers a distance of 96 km and the route is complete with 806 bridges, and 103 tunnels, and is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mountain railways of India.

Ahju 1,291 m (4,236 ft) – Kangra Valley Railway

Ahju station is located at an elevation of 1,210 meters (3,970 ft). The line lies between the Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas and the sub-Himalayan region and runs from Pathankot to Jogindernagar.

Joginder Nagar 1,189 m (3,901 ft) – Kangra Valley Railway

Jogindernagar railway station is located in Himachal Pradesh. Kangra Valley Railway runs from Pathankot to Jogindernagar. It covers a distance of 164 km.