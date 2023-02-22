Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Consulting giant McKinsey planning to slash 2,000 jobs in one of biggest layoffs

Reportedly, the layoffs are reportedly part of 'Project Magnolia', which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Consulting giant McKinsey planning to slash 2,000 jobs in one of biggest layoffs
File Photo

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co is reportedly planning to slash about 2,000 jobs in one of the largest layoffs, the media reported. Bloomberg reported that the job cut is likely to focus on support staff who do not have direct contact with clients.

Reportedly, the layoffs are reportedly part of 'Project Magnolia', which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners. A company spokesperson was quoted as saying, "We are redesigning the way our non-client-serving teams operate for the first time in more than a decade so that these teams can effectively support and scale with our firm."

READ | UPI Payment now available for travelers from G-20 countries in India, check details

It was just last week that reports surfaced that global consulting firm KPMG is laying off 2 percent of its workforce which will impact about 700 employees in the US, owing to a "sharp slowdown in its consulting business".

According to The Financial Times, KPMG became the first of the Big Four accountancy firms (EY, Deloitte, and PwC) to reduce jobs amid global macroeconomic conditions.

READ | ‘Bike bikegi millions me’: MS Dhoni wipes Yamaha RD350 with his bare hands before leaving his autograph, watch video

According to the report, KPMG has also been struggling with the collapse in merger and acquisition activity, which has hit its deal advisory business.

The Big Four financial accounting firms went on a hiring spree in the wake of the pandemic, as demand for IT consulting and deal advisory work had surged.

Last month, global investment firm Goldman Sachs fired more than 3,000 employees.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.